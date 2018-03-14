Merkel re-elected to 4th term, to head a much-changed Cabinet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday Bundestag re-elected Angela Merkel for her fourth term as chancellor, the Washington Post reports.

By voting 364-315 in favor of the serving chancellor, the German parliament has put an end to nearly six months of political drift in the country.



It should be noted that the coalition of Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union, Bavaria's Christian Social Union, and the center-left Social Democrats currently has 399 seats.



The same parties governed for the past four years, however achieving a new coalition did not come easy.



Wednesday's parliamentary vote comes 171 days after September's election, in which all three parties lost significant ground. The SPD initially planned to go into opposition.