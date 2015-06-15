EN
    22:16, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    MERS suspect in Slovakia not confirmed

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The suspicion of a Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in Slovakia wasn´t confirmed, said Slovak Health Ministry spokesperson Peter Bubla here on Sunday.

    "No sample taken was tested positive. Three samples were negative, one sample came with limits. But not positive," added Bubla. Additional samples will be sent for tests, Xinhua reports. A 39-year-old man from South Korea with some symptoms of MERS was transported from Zilina to a specialized facility at Bratislava University Hospital on Saturday. MERS is a viral respiratory illness that belongs to the family of coronaviruses. Symptoms are similar to those of a flu and lead toward a gradual kidney failure and severe pneumonia.

