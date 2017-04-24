Messi puts on a show in El Classico

MADRID. KAZINFORM Argentinian has confirmed himself as the greatest of all time with a stunning last-minute goal and epic celebration in last nights' El Clasico.

Messi's 500th Barcelona goal brought Luis Enrique's team a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.



For Barcelona, it was a must-win situation, given that prior to the match Zinedine Zidane's squad led by six points, although having a game in hand.



FCB desperately needed a 3-2 as if Real's lead increased to nine points, Catalans wouldn't be able to overcome it in the season's remaining games.



After Casemiro gave Los Blancos the lead in the first half, Messi worked his way past defenders to slip a left-footed shot past Keylor Navas in the 33rd minute. That strike made Lionel Messi the all-time leading scorer in El Clasico with 15 goals in the two teams' meetings.



The first half finished at 1-1, and it wasn't until the 73rd minute that Rakitic took Barca ahead with a powerful left-footed blast for a tally of his own.



James, having come in for Benzema just minutes before, was on hand to equalize the score for Real Madrid in the 86th minute and it looked like the game would finish out as a draw, also an unacceptable result for Barcelona.



In stoppage time Messi netted another goal after receiving Jordi Alba's cross sealing the win for Catalans.