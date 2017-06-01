EN
    09:36, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Mestoyev steps down as Kazakhstan's trade commissioner in Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akhmed Mestoyev has stepped down as trade commissioner of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    His voluntary resignation was approved by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Mr. Mestoyev was Kazakhstan's trade commissioner in the Swiss Confederation (Geneva) from 1996 until 2002. After that he served as Kazakhstan's trade commissioner in Russia (Moscow) until 2010.

    Later he headed the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city from 2010 until 2012.

    Since October 2012 he has been working as the trade commissioner of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

