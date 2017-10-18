Met Office: 4 regions under weather warning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform informs.

According to the forecasters, in the first half of the day on October 19, Kyzylorda region will see strong southwesterly winds up to 15-20 m/s.

Ice-slick and fog are expected on October 19 In Kostanay region. Northwesterly winds in the region will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s in the afternoon in some places.

On October 19, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in East Kazakhstan region, gusting up to 25 m/s.

On October 19-21 in parts of Akmola region, southwesterly winds will reach 15-20 m/s. In Astana, strong southwesterly winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected on October 19-20.

In Kokshetau in the afternoon of October 19-20, southwesterly winds with gusts up to 15-20 m/s are expected.