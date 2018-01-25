Met Office: Cold, mostly dry in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Thursday, January 25.

Met Office forecasts mainly dry and cold weather across the country. Winds are expected to strengthen on most of Kazakhstan's territory. Meteorologists also warn of fog, snowstorms and ice in the south-west.

In South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, winds will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s, gusting up to 30 m/s. Blizzards are expected in the mountainous areas of South Kazakhstan region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 30 m/s are expected in Aktobe region.

In Zhambyl region, wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. Kazhydromet warns of fog and snowstorms in the region.

Blowing snow is expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions. Winds here, as well as in Almaty and Karaganda regions will reach 15-20 m/s.

Fog will blanket Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions on Thursday. Motorists in Mangystau region are warned of icy road conditions.

Extreme cold temperatures will persist across Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.