Met Office: Dry, windy Thursday ahead for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather will persist across Kazakhstan on Thursday. Occasional showers are expected only in the western regions. Kazhydromet also warns of patchy fog and winds strengthening.

In East Kazakhstan region winds are expected to reach 18-23 m/s. Fog will blanket much of the region in the early hours on Thursday.

Strong winds up to 20-25 m/s will hit Almaty region.

In Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, Mangistau, as well as in the afternoon in Kyzylorda regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected in Zhambyl and Mangistau region.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. Strong winds up to 18 m/s are expected in Atyrau region.

In Aktobe and Kostanay regions winds will reach 15-20 m/s.