ASTANA. KAZINFORM As the weather worsens, Kazhydromet has issued yet another storm warning. This time for Mangistau region, Kazinform reports.

Forecasters warn of scattered thunderstorms, hail, and northerly to northeasterly winds strengthening up to 15-20 mps across the region on Thursday.

In Aktau, according to Kazhydromet, winds will reach 18 mps.