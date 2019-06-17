Met Office forecasts heatwave in southern, western Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has announced the weather forecast for June 18-20, Kazinform reports.

"Cold atmospheric fronts from the northern regions of Western Siberia continue to move towards the eastern half of Kazakhstan. Therefore, the next three days, there will be occasional rains with thunderstorms there. Strong gusty wind and possible hail are expected. The air temperatures will remain below the climate norm," the forecast reads.

Because of the high-pressure area over the western and southern regions of the country, it will be mostly sunny and the mercury will rise.