TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:32, 22 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Met Office issues storm warning for three regions

    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM On Tuesday, Kazhydromet issued a storm warning for Kostanay, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions, Kaiznform reports.

    According to forecasters, extreme heat is expected Wednesday in Kostanay region.

    On Wednesday, Mangistau region will see scattered dust storms and easterly to southeasterly winds strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

    On August 23-25,  northeasterly to easterly winds in Kyzylorda region are expected to reach 15-20 mps, gusting to 23-28 mps, causing dust storms.

