ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in Astana and Akmola region, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

In Astana, the air temperature will be as low as -33-35 degrees Celsius at night on 25 and 26 December.



At night on 25 and 26 December, Akmola region will see -32...-37 C frost, even reaching -40 degrees C in some areas. The chances of storm range from 95 to 100 percent.