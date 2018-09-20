Met Office issues weather alerts for Astana and two regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in Astana, as well as in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In Akmola region, heavy rain is expected on September 21. On September 21 and 22, the southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s (the wind speed will reach 25 m/s in some areas on September 21). Besides, some hail is predicted on September 22. At night and in the morning, there will be patches of fog.

A southwesterly wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s is expected 21st and 22nd September in Astana.



North Kazakhstan region will see partly cloudy weather with rain, occasionally heavy, on September 21. There will be scattered hails. The northwesterly, westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with 25 m/s gusts in the daytime.