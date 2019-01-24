Met Office issues weather alerts for three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet announced weather warnings for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On January 25, West Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90% to 95%

In Aktobe region, patchy fog and blowing snow are expected. Some roads will be icy in the daytime. The southeasterly changing to the southwestern direction will strengthen up 15-20 mps.

In Kostanay region, there will be a blizzard, ice slick, and a 15-20 mps southwesterly wind tomorrow morning and afternoon.