Met Office issues weekend forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for September 30 - October 2.

According to the forecasters, temperature drops and precipitation this week in Kazakhstan were caused by Arctic air masses coming from the Kara Sea.

Over the weekend, the tropospheric flows will slightly change direction. However, these flows will continue to affect weather in the northern and western regions of the country, where it will be cold, cloudy and wet.

Temperatures will increase slightly in southern Kazakhstan. However, on Monday another atmospheric front will approach these regions, bringing precipitation mainly in the form of rain.