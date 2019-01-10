Met Office: Most of Kazakhstan to see precipitation on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western part of the country. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Almaty region, patchy fog and ice slick are expected. In the daytime, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 20-25 mps.

Kyzylorda region will also see patches of fog and ice slick. In the morning and afternoon, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.



Patchy fog is expected in Turkestan region. In the morning and afternoon, there will be a 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps.

In Zhambyl and Mangistau regions, patchy fog and ice are predicted.

As for Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, there will be a snowstorm accompanied by 15-20 mps strong wind.

There will be patches of fog in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanayб and North Kazakhstan regions.