Met Office: Snowstorm to hit Astana on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It will be cloudy in Astana on October 25. Forecasters also warn of a possible snowstorm, the Astana city administration's media center refers to Kazhydromet.

On Wednesday, westerly to northwesterly winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around -3 -5 °C overnight and 0...-2 °C in the daytime.

It will be partly cloudy in the Kazakh capital on Thursday with occasional snow overnight. Northwesterly winds will reach 9-14 m/s. Mercury will drop to -3 -5 °C overnight and rise to 0 -2 °C in the daytime.