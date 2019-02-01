Met Office: Temperatures to reach -42 C in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a forecast for 2nd to 4th February 2019, Kazinform reports.

"The southern cyclone, which caused a rise in temperature, as well as snowfalls and blizzards in most regions of the country, has moved to Altai. A ridge of the cold anticyclone with the center over the Kara Sea has spread to Kazakhstan. It will cause another drop in temperatures down to -35 ... -42° C in the northern, central and eastern regions and to -15...-22° C in some southern areas," the statement says.

However, on Sunday, another cyclone moving to Kazakhstan from European Russia will make the freezing weather subside and will cause snowfalls, blizzards, and strong gusty winds in most regions of Kazakhstan, the forecasters informed.