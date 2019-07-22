EN
    15:52, 22 July 2019

    Met Office: Three regions to see thunderstorm, squall, and hail

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In the early hours of July 23, widespread thunderstorms are expected in Atyrau region.

    On July 23, North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, thunderstorms, squall, and hail. The northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

    Isolated thunderstorms, squall, hail, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are expected in Kostanay region in the daylight hours of July 23. At night and in the morning, there will be patches of fog in places.

