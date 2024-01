ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather warnings for Zhambyl and Kostanay regions on February 19-20.

According to the forecasters, on February 19 Kostanay region will be blanketed with thick fog. Strong easterly winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s are expected on February 19-20 in the Zhambyl region.