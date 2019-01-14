Met Service issues storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for Almaty, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Raising of water level is forecast for January 15-16 at the mountain rivers of Zhambyl, Turkestan and Almaty regions on January 16 due to heavy precipitations.



Heavy precipitations are predicted to hit tomorrow Turkestan region locally accompanied by fog, ice slick, and wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s will hit Zhambyl region in two days to come, it will sweep through the region at a speed of 23-28 m/s in the night on January 16.