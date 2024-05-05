Met service predicts heavy rainfall in Almaty today evening

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Almaty late in the afternoon and at night, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall will batter the city the evening and at night today. Wind speed may increase from 5-8 meters per second to 15-20 meters per second during the thunderstorm, with gusts reaching 25 meters per second. Daytime temperatures will increase to +26+28°C.

Partly cloudy weather and rain are forecast for May 6, with heavy downpour at night. Thunderstorm and hail are possible as well. Wind speed during the thunderstorm may reach 15-20 meters per second. Nighttime temperatures will be at +12+14°C, while in the daytime the mercury will increase to +18+20°C.