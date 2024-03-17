08:22, 17 March 2024 | GMT +6
Met service predicts no precipitation in Kazakhstan Mar 17
Kazhydromet national weather service predicts no precipitation across Kazakhstan on Sunday, March 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Only western areas will see unstable weather with rain and snow, with heavy rainfall forecast in southwestern areas at night.
Foggy and windy conditions are forecast almost in all regions.
Black ice will form on the roads of west Kazakhstan. Dust storm may occur in southwestern regions.