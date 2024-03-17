EN
    08:22, 17 March 2024

    Met service predicts no precipitation in Kazakhstan Mar 17

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Kazhydromet national weather service predicts no precipitation across Kazakhstan on Sunday, March 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Only western areas will see unstable weather with rain and snow, with heavy rainfall forecast in southwestern areas at night.

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast almost in all regions.

    Black ice will form on the roads of west Kazakhstan. Dust storm may occur in southwestern regions.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
