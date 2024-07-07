Met service predicts rain and thunderstorm across Kazakhstan Jul 7

Rain and thunderstorm, hail and squall will batter most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 7. Heavy rainfall is forecast in the north, center and east of the country, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, with fog to descend in northern, central, and eastern regions in the morning.

Scorching heat persists during daylight hours in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions, and in the west of Aktobe region.

The met service also warns of high fire threat in Mangistau region, west, east and center of Atyrau region, northwest and south of West Kazakhstan region, south and west of Almaty region, as well as in the north and east of Zhetysu region.

Extremely high fire threat will persist in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau regions, in the north and east of Zhetysu region, south of Kostanay region, south of Karaganda region, southeast of Atyrau region and in the west of Mangistau region.