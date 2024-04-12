Met service predicts unstable weather in Kazakhstan Apr 12

Most parts of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with precipitation on Friday, April 12, with heavy rain to batter southern and southeastern regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Rain and snow will hit mountainous areas, as well as eastern and central regions.

The met service also predicts foggy and windy conditions. Black ice is forecast in northern and eastern parts.

Thunderstorm will hit southern and southeastern regions.

Dust storm is forecast in southwestern areas in the daytime.