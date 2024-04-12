EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:18, 12 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Met service predicts unstable weather in Kazakhstan Apr 12
    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    Most parts of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with precipitation on Friday, April 12, with heavy rain to batter southern and southeastern regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Rain and snow will hit mountainous areas, as well as eastern and central regions.

    The met service also predicts foggy and windy conditions. Black ice is forecast in northern and eastern parts.

    Thunderstorm will hit southern and southeastern regions.

    Dust storm is forecast in southwestern areas in the daytime.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
