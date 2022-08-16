Met service predicts warm and dry autumn for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The national met service forecasts warm and dry autumn in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to a consultative seasonal forecast issued by Kazhydromet, the upcoming autumn will bring miserable and unstable weather with rains, strong gusts of wind, as well as warm and sunny days.

Temperatures will be 1-2°C higher than normal in September and October across Kazakhstan. November will also bring warm days to most of the country, except for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan regions, northwestern parts of Aktobe, Kostanay regions, and northern areas of Pavlodar region, where the weather is forecast to be near-normal.

Rainfall amount in September and October across the country is predicted to be less than usual. In November, precipitation in most regions will be within the norm.



