    13:12, 06 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Met: Snowfalls and blizzards to make comeback in February

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that arctic air masses which caused bitter frost across Kazakhstan will subside, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    They will give way to atmospheric fronts which will grip western Kazakhstan.

    Abnormally cold weather will persist for a couple of days in most regions of the country. However, atmospheric fronts will bring snowfalls, blizzards, gusty western wind, and warmer temperatures.

