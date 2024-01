ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the next two days strong wind and glaze frost are expected in Astana, according to the Department of Emergency Situations.

According to Kazhydromet, wind will increase to 15-20 m/s on the 23rd and 24th of March.

Kazhydromet warns to enhance one's alertness due to rains and possible flooding in most regions of Kazakhstan.

Photo courtesy of tumix.ru