EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 09 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Meteorite explodes over Arkhangelsk region in Russia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meteorite exploded in the sky over the Arkhangelsk region, Russian Federation.

    According to Flashnord, celestial body burned out in dense layers of the atmosphere.

    The meteorite fall was registered near the Kotlas village along the Severodvinsk-Onega motorway, reported Russian federal TV channel REN-TV.

    Regional emergencies department said no damages or victims as a result of meteorite fall were registered.

     

     

    Tags:
    Russia World News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!