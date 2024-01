ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued a high wind warning for East Kazakhstan region.

According to Kazhydromet, rains, thunderstorm, hail and wind with peak gusts of more than 23-28 mps are forecast for East Kazakhstan region on August 12.



Ust-Kamenogorsk will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps the same day.