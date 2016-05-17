Meteorologists: No precipitation in N Kazakhstan on May 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, May 17. Rain showers with thunderstorms and bleak wind will torment other regions of the country. Hail may hit southern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Hail is forecast for Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.

Mercury may drop to 1-6°C in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.