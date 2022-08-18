Meteorologists predict frosts in Kazakh capital and 6 rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperatures are to plummet below zero in seven regions of Kazakhstan on August 19, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the city of Nur-Sultan is to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts at night on August 19.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of Akmola region. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the north and east of the region at daytime. Ground frosts with temperatures falling to -2 degrees Celsius are predicted in the west and east of the region.

The mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for precipitation such as rain and wet snow. The region’s northeast and east are to expect temperatures to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night.

Frog and -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are expected in the northern part of Karaganda region at night.

The northeast of Kostanay region is to see thunderstorms at daytime. Fog is to coat the west of the region in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime. Temperatures are to drop to -2 degrees Celsius in the region’s north at night.

Pavlodar region is to expect northwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the north and east. -1-degree Celsius frosts are to grip the region’s west at night.

Fog is to blanket the northwest of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east of the region at daytime. Temperatures are to dip to -2 degrees Celsius in the west at night.