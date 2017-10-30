EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:12, 30 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Meteorologists predict weather change in Kazakhstan this week

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that warm weather will persist mostly in southern and eastern regions of the country in the upcoming three days. 

    Chances of precipitation will be high in some parts of those regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    Cold air masses from the European part of Russia will gradually cause precipitation, rain, sleet, patches of fog, colder temperature and black ice in western and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan on October 31 - November 2.

