ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists put Aktobe region on storm alert on October 12-13, Kazinform reports.

"Mercury will go up to 10°C in next three upcoming days. Cold snap will grip the region at night. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps," Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, said in a statement.



A mix of rain and snow is forecast to douse the northern parts of the region on October 12-13. Occasional showers are expected in Aktobe city on October 12.