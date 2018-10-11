EN
    12:59, 11 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Meteorologists put Aktobe region on storm alert

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists put Aktobe region on storm alert on October 12-13, Kazinform reports.

    "Mercury will go up to 10°C in next three upcoming days. Cold snap will grip the region at night. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps," Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, said in a statement.

    A mix of rain and snow is forecast to douse the northern parts of the region on October 12-13. Occasional showers are expected in Aktobe city on October 12.

