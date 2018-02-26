Meteorologists put Zhambyl region on high wind advisory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has put Zhambyl region on high wind alert, Kazinform reports.

"Southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps in some areas will batter Zhambyl region on February 27-28. Foggy and icy conditions are forecast as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Gusts of southwestern wind up to 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps are expected to hit Taraz city on February 27. Patches of fog will be observed in the city.