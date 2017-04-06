Meteorologists say avalanche risk high in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies has issued a warning of possibility of avalanches in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

"The likelihood of avalanche remains high in mountainous areas of Almaty region due to high snow cover and precipitation on April 6," the committee said in a statement.



Residents and guests of the region are strongly recommended to avoid venturing into the avalanche prone areas as they may provoke avalanches.