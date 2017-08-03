Meteorologists say fervent heat to stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather is forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan today, August 3. Occasional rain, thunderstorm, gusty wind and hail may hit those areas. Fog will blanket northern and southwestern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning. According to Kazhydromet, only western, southwestern, southeastern and northeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 25-28 mps in East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.



North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.



Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions at daytime.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.