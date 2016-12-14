Meteorologists warn bad weather heading to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high at the end of this week in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, drifting snow, black ice and stiff wind with gusts up to 18-25 mps are forecast across Kazakhstan on December 15-17.



"Weather conditions are expected to worsen dramatically in next three days as the southern cyclone leaves the territory of Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation but with slightly lower temperatures," Kazhydromet said in a statement.