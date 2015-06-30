Meteorologists warn extreme heat to torment Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 30. However, according to Kazhydromet, occasional rains and stiff winds may hit western, northern and eastern parts of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions at night and early Monday morning.

Extreme heat will torment Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangystau and Kostanay regions.

Meteorologists also predict that high fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.