ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blizzard, fog, black ice and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps are expected in East Kazakhstan region on October 26, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of precipitation (mainly snowfall) will be high in Ust Kamenogorsk on Thursday. Gusts of wind will reach up to 15-20 mps. Meteorologists also warn local motorists of black ice that will cover roads in the city.