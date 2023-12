ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A metro station under construction becomes a sinkhole in Dongguan city in China, Xinhuanet.com reports.

Witnesses managed to record the moment of subsidence.

As RIA Novosti reports, the work in the metro station was underway at the moment of the tragedy. The total acreage of subsidence made 300 sq meters. As a result, one person was killed in the accident.