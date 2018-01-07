Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan decorated with Order of Parasat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan was awarded the Order of Parasat (the Government Order of Nobility) for social achievements, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society.

On the night of January 6th to 7th, the Christmas services were conducted in all churches and cathedrals of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev visited the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty and read out the Christmas greetings from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.





"Nurlan Yermekbayev highlighted the crucial role of the Orthodox Church in the spiritual life of the country's citizens, its contribution to strengthening of peace and reconciliation and development of Kazakhstan's society," the ministry said on Facebook.

The Minister underlined that the Orthodox Christianity in Kazakhstan promotes the development of mutual understanding and constructive interreligious dialogue, gives attention to the moral education of children and strengthening of the institution of family.





In the course of the event, the Minister, in the furtherance of the Head of State's Decree, presented Metropolitan Alexander with the Order of Parasat, a high Government Award, for his achievements in social activities, noticeable contribution to the socioeconomic and cultural development of the country, strengthening of interethnic and interfaith friendship and cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister wished all the Orthodox believers and compatriots, who celebrate Christmas, good health, happiness, peace, success in all endeavors for the benefit of the Republic of Kazakhstan.