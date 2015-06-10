EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:08, 10 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Metropolitan of France: Violence cannot be justified by religion

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Religion does not justify violence, Metropolitan of France Emmanuel Adamakis told at the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

    "Religion does not justify violence. When violence goes along with religion it means it is a crime against people, and more importantly it is a crime against religion," he said.

    "We have to use all the available means of communication. A dialogue among representatives of different religions has to be understood right, not like conformity. We have to remind the world that the dialogue is a more important aspect than a debate," Emmanuel Adamakis added.

    Tags:
    Astana Religion 2015 Congress of Religions' Leaders News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!