Metropolitans warned about dust storm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A dust storm will batter the city of Nur-Sultan in the afternoon of May 26, Kazinform news agency reported with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Weather forecasters also predict 15-20 mps western wind in the city of Nur-Sultan.

As Kazinform previously reported, hot and dry weather will linger over southern Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that gusty wind and dust storms are to hit parts of southern Kazakhstan in three coming days.