Mets expect snowstorms and fog in next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM RSE Kazhydromet has issued a forecast for January 24-26 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the forecasters, due to cyclones shifting to Kazakhstan from the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, weather conditions in the country the in the next three days will remain complex.

"In northern regions there still wil be snowstorms and blizzards, with low visibility is (200-500m), strong wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s. In southern and western regions - snow in places, sleet, ice and fog with low visibility (100-500m), which is especially dangerous on the mountain passes. The air temperature is expected to remain 4-8ºC above the norm", the statement reads.