    11:00, 04 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Mets explained Almaty heavy fog

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Thick fog is caused by an over humidified air, Kazinform correspondent reports, referring to Head of meteorological forecasts department of Kazgidromet Almaty branch Svetlana Amankulova.

    As for temperature changes, this New Year holidays temperature was as high as 3C, -4 at night.
    "In the coming days we might see precipitation in places, mainly in the mountainous areas. In general, in North Kazakhstan anticyclone will become established, and with it frosts will strengthen in Almaty region as well", said Svetlana Amankulova.
    This morning heavy fog has blanketed the city causing restricted visibility.

     

