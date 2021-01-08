Mets forecast temperature rises for Kazakhstan on Jan 9-11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan on January 9-11, 2021, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

The cyclone trough is to dictate the weather in most parts of Kazakhstan bringing rises in temperature, with the southern parts of the country are predicted to enjoy temperature above zero.

Blizzards are forecast for the greater part of the country, while precipitation for the south. Occasional fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected as well.