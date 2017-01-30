Mets gave forecast for next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published weather forecast for January 31 - February 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Southern cyclone drawing lots of heat and moisture will determine the weather in southern, south-eastern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. With it sleet, fog, ice and a strong westerly wind are expected in south and southeast of the country, and snowfalls, blizzards and wind in places 18-25 m/s in central and east parts of the country", statement reads.

Western and northern regions in the next two days will be in anticyclone zone, and the weather there will be influenced by atmospheric fronts associated with cyclones, which will move towards Ural from the Barents Sea. In these regions snowfalls, blizzards and strong winds predominantly western are expected.