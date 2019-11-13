Mets: Inclement weather to linger across most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, November 13. Rain and show are expected in the west and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only the south and southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Although chances of fog conditions, bleak wind, black ice, and blizzard are high there.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions

Chances of blizzard in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions will be high.