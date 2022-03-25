Mets issue storm alert for 12 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The north and southeast of Akmola region are to see ground blizzard. Fog is to coat the west and south of the region. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and southeast of the region.

Ice-slick is in store for the south and southeast of Aktobe region. Northerly, northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15mps is forecast for the north and south.

Fog is to coat the north of West Kazakhstan region.

The south of Karaganda region is to brace for fog and ice-slick. Northeasterly wind turning southwest is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south of the region.

Kostanay region is to see fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard in the south. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog as well as ice-slick at night. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to blow in the north and center at night as well as center adn south at daytime.

Mangistau region is to expect precipitation, with heavy precipitation to fall at times in the north and west at night. Ice-slick is in store for the north of the region in the nighttime and morning. Fog is to coat the west and south of the region. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north at daytime.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

Pavlodar region is to expect ground blizzard in the north at night as well as fog in the west. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward with gusts of up to 18mps in the north at night is forecast.

Ground blizzard is to batter the north and east of North Kazakhstan region at night. Northerly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted in the north and east at night and the south at daytime.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see heavy precipitation as rain in the morning and afternoon on March 26. Thunderstorm is to hit in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at daytime. Southwesterly wind is forecast for the region's north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas, gusting up to 25mps in the north and mountainous areas.

Shymkent city is to brace for thunderstorm. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted.