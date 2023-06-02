Mets issue storm alert for 13 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

High wind is set to roll through Shymkent today. Fire threat remains high in Shymkent, Abai, and Akmola region. Akmola region will brace for baking weather with mercury reading 35-37 degrees Celsius.

The heat index will also rise in Aktobe region as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Thunderstorms are expected to strike today Atyrau region. Fire threat remains high with mercury standing at 36 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms are also expected in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau regions.

Fire threat remains high as air temperature is forecast to touch down 35 degrees Celsius in Karaganda region.

The scorching weather is predicted to grip Kostanay region today with temperature hitting 39 degrees Celsius.

Dust storms are expected to sweep through Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions gusting up to 23 m/s. Fire threat remains high.

The high fire threat is in effect n Pavlodar and Turkistan regions on June 2-4.

The heat wave is also approaching Ulytau region with an air temperature of 35-37 degrees Celsius. Extra high fire hazard remains high.